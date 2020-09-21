Calm September Weather

September weather continues, calm & warm. Skies will be hazy due to lingering wildfire smoke, but otherwise our weather will be uneventful with no major systems tracking toward us. Mornings will be cool, in fact tomorrow we will begin the day with lows near 50 - very appropriate for the first day of autumn. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s again tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures may climb to around 90 by Friday, but a couple of weak cold fronts will bring temps back into the fall season range this weekend and early next week.