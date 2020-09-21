Amarillo Economic Development Corporation approves incentive package to expand agriculture business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board voted today to approve a $1.7 million incentive package to allow an agriculture business to expand.
The board agreed to provide MWI, formerly Microbeef Technology, with up to $750,000 over 10 years for creating 50 jobs at its facility in east Amarillo that makes mixers for cattle feed additives.
AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter said the deal would add more than $3 million to the company’s current $12 million payroll.
The company will also get about $1 million to expand the building it leases from AEDC at Center Port Business Park and add a second one.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.