Amarillo COVID-19 report for Sept. 21 shows 78 new cases, 14 recoveries, 2 deaths, 10.1% hospitalization rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 914 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 78 new cases, 14 recoveries and two deaths.
The two additional deaths are Randall County residents.
There are now 4,558 total cases in Potter County and 2,649 total cases in Randall County. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 7,207.
6,194 people have recovered and 99 have died.
There are 52 pending tests.
The Amarillo area hospitalization rate is 10.1 percent. This includes the entire Panhandle Regional Advisory Council that consists of 25 counties in the Texas Panhandle.
The hospitalization rate will be the primary determinant in the operating capacity for businesses, according to the City of Amarillo.
If the hospitalization rate is below 15 percent for seven consecutive days, businesses may operate at 75 percent capacity. If the hospitalization rate is above 15 percent for seven consecutive days, businesses must operate at 50 percent capacity.
There are 11,722 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 240
Deaf Smith County: 1,036
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 293
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 127
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 4,558
Randall County: 2,649
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 45
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,949 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 213
Deaf Smith County: 952
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 264
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 111
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,043
Randall County: 2,151
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 42
There have also been 188 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 61
Randall County: 38
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,483 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 48
Cimarron County: 23
Texas County: 1,412
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,111 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 740
Quay County: 73
Roosevelt County: 267
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
