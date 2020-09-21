AFD: Investigators working to determine cause of strip mall fire on Georgia Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a strip mall in south Amarillo over the weekend.
Firefighters were dispatched at 1:42 a.m. to the strip mall at 3409 S. Georgia Street. They found heavy spoke upon arrival and requested a first alarm response.
Officials said the fire spread from one store to adjacent stores on both sides. Due to the amount of fire and the size of the building, a third alarm response was dispatched.
A total of 12 AFD units responded.
One retail space contained a large amount of ammunition and officials said the fire caused it to discharge, making it difficult for crews to enter the space.
The fire has been contained at this time and no injuries were reported.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene as of this morning. They are working to determine a cause.
