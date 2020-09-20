Bushland football looking for new contest for Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons football team is searching for a new contest this week after their game was canceled by the Perryton Rangers.
Last week Perryton football was forced to cancel their game against the Canadian Wildcats due to COVID-19 related issues. In total, four games were canceled last week because of positive coronavirus cases.
The Texas Education Agency and UIL protocol states that whenever a student tests positive, any students who have been within six feet for a total of 15 minutes of a person who tested positive, must be removed from school for 14 days unless both parties were wearing a mask.
PHS staff are notifying parents of any students who may have been in contact with the positive case.
