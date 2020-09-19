Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Sept. 19

Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Sept. 19
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 852 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

Friday’s report shows 65 new cases, 31 recoveries and one death. The city does release a report over the weekend.

The report shows a new death in Potter County.

There are a total of 4,517 cases in Potter County and 2,612 in Randall County.

6,180 people have recovered and 97 have died.

There are 52 pending tests.

There are 11,630 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 239

Deaf Smith County: 1,025

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 293

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 125

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 4,517

Randall County: 2,612

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 46

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,845 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 213

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Dallam County: 213

Deaf Smith County: 952

Donley County: 51

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 14

Hartley County: 110

Hansford County: 92

Hemphill County: 51

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 22

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,086

Ochiltree County: 101

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,031

Randall County: 2,149

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 87

Wheeler County: 42

There have also been 186 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 61

Randall County: 36

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,474 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 48

Cimarron County: 23

Texas County: 1,403

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,107 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 740

Quay County: 71

Roosevelt County: 266

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

