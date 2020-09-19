Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Sept. 19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 852 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
Friday’s report shows 65 new cases, 31 recoveries and one death. The city does release a report over the weekend.
The report shows a new death in Potter County.
There are a total of 4,517 cases in Potter County and 2,612 in Randall County.
6,180 people have recovered and 97 have died.
There are 52 pending tests.
There are 11,630 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 239
Deaf Smith County: 1,025
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 293
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 125
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 4,517
Randall County: 2,612
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 46
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,845 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 213
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Dallam County: 213
Deaf Smith County: 952
Donley County: 51
Gray County: 264
Hall County: 14
Hartley County: 110
Hansford County: 92
Hemphill County: 51
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 22
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,086
Ochiltree County: 101
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,031
Randall County: 2,149
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 87
Wheeler County: 42
There have also been 186 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 61
Randall County: 36
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,474 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 48
Cimarron County: 23
Texas County: 1,403
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,107 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 740
Quay County: 71
Roosevelt County: 266
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
