Whitaker Road at I-40 will be closing temporarily

Whitaker Road will close at I-40 for the I-40 eastbound bridge demolition.
By Tamlyn Cochran | September 18, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 3:59 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whitaker Road will close at I-40 for the I-40 eastbound bridge demolition.

Beginning Friday evening at 7:00 p.m., Whitaker Road will be closing temporarily for the I-40 eastbound bridge demolition.

The closure will continue through the weekend.

The road is expected to reopen at 6:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

Detours will point traffic to Lakeside Drive and Eastern Street.

If you need more information call TxDOT Public Information Officer, Sonja Gross at (806) 356-3256.

