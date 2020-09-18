Whitaker Road at I-40 will be closing temporarily

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whitaker Road will close at I-40 for the I-40 eastbound bridge demolition.
Beginning Friday evening at 7:00 p.m., Whitaker Road will be closing temporarily for the I-40 eastbound bridge demolition.
The closure will continue through the weekend.
The road is expected to reopen at 6:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
Detours will point traffic to Lakeside Drive and Eastern Street.
If you need more information call TxDOT Public Information Officer, Sonja Gross at (806) 356-3256.
