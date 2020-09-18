Toys For Tots parade on Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toys For Tots and Biker Sunday will be happening for Toys For Tots Parade.
The meeting location will be at Skooterz on Sunday Sept. 27.
The Parade will be starting at 1:00 p.m., with the usual route to Christian Heritage Coffee Memorial where they will be there to collect your blood.
There will be food trucks, vendors, bike games and don’t forget to bring a new toy for Toys For Tots.
Everyone on campus that can qualify legally to own a fire arm will receive a ticket and will be giving prizes away.
Saturday they will be hosting a Poker Run starting at Billy Max RV on Canyon E-way. The cost to participate will be a new toy valued at a minimum of $20 or $20 cash.
The prize will be $500 for high hand, $250 for low hand.
The prize will be given away at the event on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.