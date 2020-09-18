’This is going to change your life for the rest of your life’, parents 3-year-old battling cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 3-year-old, Hundson Hall is a fighter, battling leukemia.
A situation that could be much worse if it wasn’t for his mom.
“This is going to change your life for the rest of your life. It’s probably the most stressful thing that the family can deal with,” said Dr. Samer Kaylani, associate professor of pediatric oncology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
That is what Dr. Kaylani tells parents when their child is diagnosed with cancer.
Words that the Hall’s heard just this year, and in the midst of a global pandemic.
“The day could go either direction. We could all be here at our house tonight or one of us and Hudson might be at the hospital tonight,” said Meredith Hall, Hudson’s mom. “One of the chemo’s he was on has a side effect of fever. Then there’s just having a weakened immune system so you can catch viruses and things really easily. And just a normal three year old, you know they’re cutting a tooth and run a fever. And now COVID.”
Meredith knew something was off when Hudson wasn’t feeling well, had ear infections and was tired.
“One of the oncologist told us we came in at just the right time because he didn’t have any organ damage yet or any more severe, lasting consequences of leukemia,” said Meredith.
Meredith’s quick actions are not the case for everyone.
Because of COVID-19 Dr. Kaylani believes some have waited to seek treatment.
“Everyone’s been recently concerned more with COVID and infection, however cancer still happens and we have had multiple diagnosis’s even since the beginning of the year,” said Dr. Kaylani.
While cancer is not common, Dr. Kaylani says around 25 to 30 children in our area are diagnosed each year.
“Cancer may present as what you think is a common cold or some sort of fever, body aches and you would just dismiss it,” said Dr. Kaylani.
“It’s important to advocate for your kid. I would have never said ‘I think this is cancer, we need to go do something’,” said Derek Hall, Hudson’s dad.
Hudson will be undergoing treatment through June of 2022.
“We’re doing better than we should be doing, and I think that’s the only explanation we can come up with, is that prayer is working on our behalf,” said Meredith.
Dr. Kaylani says it is common to get symptoms every now and then and COVID-19 may even blur the picture due to similar symptoms.
If these symptoms persist, it would be wise to see a doctor just to be safe.
