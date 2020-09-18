’This is going to change your life for the rest of your life’, parents 3-year-old battling cancer

“The day could go either direction. We could all be here at our house tonight or one of us and Hudson might be at the hospital tonight,” said Meredith Hall, Hudson’s mom. “One of the chemo’s he was on has a side effect of fever. Then there’s just having a weakened immune system so you can catch viruses and things really easily. And just a normal three year old, you know they’re cutting a tooth and run a fever. And now COVID.”