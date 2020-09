Today’s forecast looks awfully similar to all of the days that have come before it this week. We’ll see another high in the mid-to-low 80s, with winds out of the south to southeast. A high pressure aloft will be keeping us dry, however more smoke from the California Wildfires could be funneled in, which could drop our daytime highs by a few degrees. Other than that, expect it to be hazy throughout your Friday.