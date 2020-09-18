New Lions Alert Emergency Response Club to hold car show and BBQ

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new Lions Club in the Texas Panhandle is forming, and the club plans to have their first event in October.
The Lions Alert Emergency Response Club will have a car show and BBQ on October 10.
“All funds raised from this project go towards the purchase of equipment and supplies for Lions Alert Emergency Response," according to a statement from the club. “Our mission will provide support of various stages in disaster relief operations to communities devastate by floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other major events as needed.”
The fundraising event will include a BBQ, car show, raffle prizes, silent and live auctions.
The event will be 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on October 10 at the Vintage Auto Haus & Imports, 8201 W Amarillo Blvd.
Tickets are $25 per person. You can purchase tickets online here.
