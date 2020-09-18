3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | September 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 3:25 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are three new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows one new case in Dallam County and two new cases in Hartley County.

The report also shows one new recovery in Hartley County.

There are 240 cases in Dallam County, with 213 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 22 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 127 cases in Hartley County, with 111 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 12 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 34 active cases in the counties and 367 total combined positive cases.

There are 11,527 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 241

Childress County: 63

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 20

Dallam County: 240

Deaf Smith County: 1,025

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 293

Hall County: 19

Hansford County: 108

Hartley County: 127

Hemphill County: 71

Hutchinson County: 163

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,137

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 115

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 404

Potter County: 4,517

Randall County: 2,612

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 58

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 44

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,846 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 213

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Dallam County: 213

Deaf Smith County: 952

Donley County: 51

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 14

Hartley County: 111

Hansford County: 92

Hemphill County: 51

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 22

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,086

Ochiltree County: 101

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,031

Randall County: 2,149

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 87

Wheeler County: 42

There have also been 186 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 61

Randall County: 36

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,083 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 730

Quay County: 70

Roosevelt County: 252

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

