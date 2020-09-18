League of Woman Voters sets more voter registration opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - League of Woman Voters volunteers will provide opportunities to get registered to vote this Saturday and Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day.
This Saturday and Tuesday Sept. 22, Woman Voters volunteers will provide opportunists to get registered to vote for the National Voters Registration Day happening across the country.
Saturday’s location are the Burrowing Owl bookstores on the Square in Canyon and the Summit Shop-ping Center in Amarillo, both from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the "Fair on the Square' in Wolflin Village near the Coffee Memorial bloodmobile close to the Sleep Shop at 2620 Wolflin from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
League volunteer deputy registrars will also manage voter registration Tuesday at the following locations:
- East Branch Library at 2232, SE ,27th
- North Branch Library at 1504, NE ,24th
- Northwest Branch Library 6100 W. 9th
The locations are all outdoors happening from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Santa Fe building, outside at the corner of 9th and Polk, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Outside the JB Kelley Student Center at West Texas A&M University on 2nd Avenue in Canyon, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Volunteers will continue to manage voter registration at this location each Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through September.
“We urge any citizen 18 or older who is not already registered to vote to come Saturday or Tuesday and get that done!” said Jami Cowart, LWV voter registration chair. “And those who were registered but have moved or changed their name need to get their registration updated as well.”
Voters must be registered by October 5 to be eligible to vote in the General Election on November 3.
The ballot includes:
- Those running for president of the United States
- A U.S. Senator from Texas
- 13th District Representative in Congress
- Few local races
Amarillo residents will also be voting on a bond issue to fund renovations and expansion of the Amarillo Civic Center and city charter revisions for changing the Amarillo City Council to staggered terms and revision of the minimum number of meetings it must hold each year.
"We’re keeping safety in mind,' Cowart emphasized. “All of these events are outdoors, and our volunteers will be wearing masks and using sanitizing processes in between voters.”
“We will have additional voters registration events leading up to October 5,” Cowart added. "So, please ‘like’ the Amarillo League of Woman Voters on Facebook for most up-to-date information on events.
If you want more information call Voters Registration at (806) 337-2148 or checkout the website here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.