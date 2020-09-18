Help available for those facing eviction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The CDC Eviction Moratorium covers anyone who rents and cannot pay rent due to economic loss or medical expenses related to COVID-19, but it does not give much guidance on what to do if the landlord doesn’t accept that declaration.
Editor’s Note: The woman’s name in the story has been changed to ‘Mary’ to respect her privacy.
“I fell a little behind on my rent. I have been paying my rent every four months," says Mary "Because I am a full-time student, my money comes in at credit hours. Because of COVID we had to go to virtual learning, which cut our hours in half. So of course it slowed us way down before my next payment came in.”
The mother and student uses her student loans to help with her rent payments, which is why the number of credits she is taking at school are so important.
In addition to the loans not coming in, the restaurant she was working at closed for a while and says she could not apply for unemployment because she is a full time student. Now her landlord has threatened to serve an eviction notice.
"It’s hard, we have no where else to go besides our home,” says Mary
She says she has explained her situation to her landlord, but he has not come to an agreement with her and repeatedly turns off the utilities she says are under her name.
“He still continued to tell me that he has other tenants, that I am the only tenant who hasn’t paid my rent and that he needs money,” says Mary “He says he is too old to not get paid. I just told him ‘Well you just need to read the paper' and finally just walked off.’”
Under the CDC Eviction Moratorium order, anyone who is eligible can fill out a downloadable declaration form, give it to the landlord and should be covered from now until December 31st.
If the landlord doesn’t want to accept the said declaration, the Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency order giving tenants next steps for cases like this.
“You need to make a copy of the declaration and keep it. If your landlord decides to file an eviction suit anyway, you are going to want to file a copy of that declaration with the court." says David Kellogg, a staff attorney with Northwest Texas Legal Aid
He says after that, the Justice of the Peace Court is supposed to put the case on hold under the CDC Moratorium Order.
Kellogg encourages people to reach out to them or any other legal council as soon as you think you might face eviction.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.