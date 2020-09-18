Father of daughters fatal car accident speaks out about driver’s death

“We have high numbers here of under age drinking here in Amarillo. There’s several projects here that we put in place. There are other groups like Andreas Project that has come in on their own and teamed with us on some of these things. That’s just an issue that we’ve seen and we’ve been trying to fight the last few years that I’ve been doing this job,” said Jeb Hilton, the public information officer at the Amarillo Police Department.