Father of daughters fatal car accident speaks out about driver’s death

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A father passionate about underage drinking speaks out today surrounding the death of a teen who is tied to the fatal car accident involving his daughter.
Exactly a week ago from today, 19-year old Joe Rivera III went to J’s Bar and Grill and ended up passing away only a few days later.
Rivera was a driver in a fatal car accident last year that killed Andrea Elizalde.
“Him passing away has an affect on me personally you know because he was involved in my daughters passing but its not in a good way. I pray for his family. I know that it’s affected a lot of young kids in the community and once again alcohol involved and it doesn’t ever end well when your underage and drinking,” said Dave Elizalde, father of Andrea.
Although the incident is still under investigation, Elizalde believes Rivera had alcohol in his system.
He says it was hard on him if he didn’t learn his lesson from last years accident.
“He was out on bail, to be in a bar in the first place drinking obviously tells you that he didn’t learn his lesson,” said Elizalde.
The Amarillo Police Department say underage drinking has been an ongoing issue in Amarillo and still hasn’t been changed.
“We have high numbers here of under age drinking here in Amarillo. There’s several projects here that we put in place. There are other groups like Andreas Project that has come in on their own and teamed with us on some of these things. That’s just an issue that we’ve seen and we’ve been trying to fight the last few years that I’ve been doing this job,” said Jeb Hilton, the public information officer at the Amarillo Police Department.
After Andrea passed away in 2019, her father and the police department have made it a priority to stop underage drinking.
Despite the daughter’s death, he wanted Rivera to live.
“Me as a father, you know I would have liked to see, definitely not his death you know. I’d rather him be in prison for his actions, than be in this situation where his life is taken,” said Elizalde.
Hilton says they are planning on the investigation being over in about two weeks.
It will be determined if Rivera had alcohol in his bloodstream.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.