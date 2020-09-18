Classic fair food comes to Amarillo this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Restaurants are making sure the Amarillo community can still enjoy their classic fair foods this weekend.
Restaurants such as Cask & Cork, Public House and Spicy Mike’s BBQ will be offering their own versions of fair food over the next few days.
The Tri-State Fair weekend is typically one of the slowest few days of the year for the restaurant industry.
But this year, food joints selling their own Tri-State Fair-inspired dishes expect a pretty good turnout.
“It’s kind of funny, the fair traditionally is kind of a rough week on the restaurant industry," said Jay Brent, Public House owner. “Just seeing that the fair wasn’t coming this year and just trying to think of something different this year than other years we thought, let’s embrace actually not having the fair. Let’s try to put something back into the community where people can experience some fair food.”
Restaurants hope these efforts will help bring a sense of normalcy to the Amarillo community as well.
“This has been a crazy year, we wanted to do our part in the community to throw that out there and let people that look forward to the fair every year, come try some fair food,” said Owner and Pitmaster of Spicy Mike’s BBQ, Mike Havens.
Lemonade and other fair classics will also be available in the parking lot of Christian Heritage Church.
Sugar’s Concessions' food truck, a common sight at the fairgrounds, will be coming to Amarillo for the 36th straight year.
After traveling to a few drive-in and food-only fairs, Sugar’s Concessions acquired a special license to just to come to Amarillo.
“We’ve come to Amarillo for so long we have so many good friends there, a great following, we love coming there its one of those people where we just had to go there and make sure we cover our friends and family there,” said Will Brown, supervisor and marketing director for Sugar’s Concessions.
Here is a list of places you can enjoy classic fair foods this weekend:
Butterlove Biscuits -- 3440 Bell St. #130, Amarillo
Cask & Cork -- 5461 McKenna Square, Suite 101, Amarillo
Holey Smokes Amarillo -- 1206 23rd St. #5320, Canyon
Sugar’s Concessions -- 900 S Nelson St., Amarillo,
Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven -- 6723 South Western St., Amarillo
Public House Amarillo -- 3333 South Coulter St., Amarillo
