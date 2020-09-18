City of Hereford reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, now at 64 active cases

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 64 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 11 new cases today, bringing the total to 1,036 cases.
There have been 952 recoveries and 20 deaths.
That leaves 64 active cases.
There are 11,538 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 241
Childress County: 63
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 20
Dallam County: 240
Deaf Smith County: 1,036
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 293
Hall County: 19
Hansford County: 108
Hartley County: 127
Hemphill County: 71
Hutchinson County: 163
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,137
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 115
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 404
Potter County: 4,517
Randall County: 2,612
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 58
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 44
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,846 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 213
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Dallam County: 213
Deaf Smith County: 952
Donley County: 51
Gray County: 264
Hall County: 14
Hartley County: 111
Hansford County: 92
Hemphill County: 51
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 22
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,086
Ochiltree County: 101
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,031
Randall County: 2,149
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 87
Wheeler County: 42
There have also been 186 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 61
Randall County: 36
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,083 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 730
Quay County: 70
Roosevelt County: 252
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
