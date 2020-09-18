Breaking: 1 injured in vehicle rollover downtown, all Buchanan lanes blocked

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are working the scene of a vehicle rollover in downtown Amarillo.
At 10:27 p.m., police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident at 11th Avenue and Buchanan Street.
Officials said the vehicle rolled and one person was ejected.
The person was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
All three northbound lanes of Buchanan are blocked at this time.
We are continuing to gather information on this incident.
