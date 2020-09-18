Amarillo moves forward with allowing businesses to serve more customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders and health officials are moving forward with the state’s guidance on their COVID-19 response allowing businesses to serve more customers.
“The businesses that are allowed to move from 50 percent occupancy to 75 percent occupancy while they’re not in areas of high hospitalization include retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, manufacturers, museums and libraries, gyms and exercise facilities. All of those can go to 75 percent. In our area, that does apply,” said Jared Miller, Amarillo city manager.
Leaders are looking at the state’s benchmark of hospitalization rates or the percentage of coronavirus cases in hospitals compared to the facilities total capacity.
“We are currently at 10.1 percent per the governor’s, per the state’s metric on measuring our hospitalization rate,” said Miller.
In our region, our numbers have to stay lower than 15 percent for seven consecutive days, which includes the entire Panhandle except for Castro County, or else businesses will be back to 50 percent occupancy.
“We’re also going to put that on our scorecard and on our dashboard, so that people can see where do we stand with regard to the state’s measurement metric for that,” said Jared Miller, City of Amarillo’s city manager," said Miller.
Some businesses can operate at 100 percent of their city capacity limit.
“A number of areas can operate at, with no occupancy limits, but must have at least six feet of social distancing, and that includes, cosmetology salons, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage establishments and other personal care and beauty services,” said Miller.
Governor Abbott says bars will not be able to reopen because nationally, they are recognized as spreading locations.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.