Amarillo entities provide hope for families impacted by suicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After being approached by an Amarillo couple about a concept called LOSS (Local Outreach for Suicide Survivors), Family Support Services (FSS) and the Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) have united to implement this initiative, which is designed to provide hope and empowerment to families impacted by suicide.
The new model created by Dr. Frank Campbell, senior consultant for Campbell and Associates Consulting, LLC. is funded by the city and resembles a first response approach.
“The way that it works is, there are volunteers,” said Amy Hord, director of behavioral health and awareness for FSS. “Most who’ve had lived experience with suicide as a survivor that will go out so, if there has been a death by suicide, first responders go out and a team of two people will go out to put those resources in the hand of the survivors.”
Research has shown that people don’t typically seek out help until approximately four years after the death of a loved one by suicide and with this model that average reduces to four and half months.
“As humans we thrive on connection,” said Jessica Potter, LOSS team coordinator for family support services. “There’s no way we can live and work without having that human connection that is part of the empowerment piece of the healing.”
This is a method to provide resources early on because people who lose someone to suicide are 65% more at risk of attempting suicide themselves.
“If there is another suicide completed, the trajectory for those next generations is at risk as well,” said Hord. “So, the hope is to break that cycle so that person is no longer at risk, meaning, the rest of their family is no longer at risk.”
The FSS will continue to look for other efforts to reduce suicide in out community and invites those interested in volunteering to reach out to them.
