Amarillo city leaders remind residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing to keep COVID-19 hospitalization rate down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders gave an update in a news conference following Governor Abbott’s recent executive orders.
Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health, spoke about the region that Amarillo falls in.
The Amarillo Hospital Region includes 25 counties in the Texas Panhandle. Governor Abbott’s new orders focus on the hospitalization rate of the areas, which will be used to determine which capacity the area businesses can open.
According to the new orders, the area needs to stay collectively under a 15 percent hospitalization rate.
Dr. Scott Milton, public health authority with TTUHSC, spoke about how wide our area is.
Dr. Milton said the referral area for BSA and NWTH includes the Texas Panhandle and some areas in other states.
He spoke about his concerns with this new opening capacity, saying that our numbers of active cases have increased by several hundred since school has opened up.
“It worries me as a physician,” said Dr. Milton.
He said that BSA is up 10 COVID-19 patients from yesterday at 45 total COVID-19 patients.
“These kind of numbers worry me,” he said. “The bottom line is you’ve got to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
All of the city leaders and health experts on the call echoed this, saying that practicing these protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is what will keep our hospitalization down.
City Manager Jared Miller clarified what will need to happen in order to remain at this 75 percent capacity level.
The Amarillo region is currently at a 10.1 percent hospitalization rate.
If a region’s hospitalization rate reaches 15 percent for seven consecutive days, they will have to move back to 50 percent capacity.
In order to move back up to 75 percent capacity, the region’s hospitalization rate needs to be under 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
