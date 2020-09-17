Youth livestock show continues even though Tri-state fair and rodeo was canceled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The kids and their animals have arrived all afternoon to get ready for the show this weekend.
It is important the show continues since they have been preparing for shows like this for months.
“The goat kids, they’ve been preparing, you know at least since April to bring their projects to the Tri-State fair,” said Angela Ragland, sponsorship marketing director of the Tri-State Fair Grounds.
“So today we’re having the move in for goats for Tri-State fair and I show goats obviously. And it’s just so cool during these, you know, unpredictable times to just be able to show and for all your hard work to be able to pay off,” said Sunny Cowley, youth goat shower for Randall County 4H.
Agriculture students have been looking forward to the livestock show, working with their animals daily.
“I’ve been working them every day for about two hours and it’s just, you still have to go through the process of which ones you’re going to take, and which ones you’re not going to take. And today I’ll wash them and sheer them. And get their diets and everything correct for going into a show and wait,” said Cowley.
“We have no reason to take those out of their hands. You know, those are ag kids, they’ve, they’ve grown up in agriculture, it’s very strong. If we’re going to feed America, we’ve got to have agriculture and we’ve got to continue to teach those kids how to, how to make that process work,” said Ragland.
This weekend, kids are competing for the grand champion prize.
“My goal for this weekend is, I mean I hope to win just like anybody else. But at the end of the day, its, the sun will rise again the next morning,” said Cowley.
Since the Tri-State fair and rodeo is canceled, the livestock show means the world to those participating.
“This is important to me because it’s something that I’ve been doing for all my life practically because my parents raised them. And it really just gives and opportunity to kids who aren’t necessarily good at sports or stuff like that. So just thrive in one area and agriculture’s such a cool deal because its really, nothing would really exist without agriculture, and people really need to know that,” said Cowley.
The traditional animals will be in the show such as horses, steers, lambs and more.
“So this goat show is, I guess you could say it’s in between. It’s not a small show, and it’s not necessarily like the biggest show you could go to. But it’s super cool because it allows families who don’t necessarily want to go to the big shows, such as Houston and San Antonio, to still get the full experience of staying over night and you know, the nervousness and all of that, and just get the whole family experience of it,” said Cowley.
These shows will be going on all weekend and will continue into the next weekend.
