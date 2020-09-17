Xcel Energy uses drones to prevent fires this coming winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you look up in the sky, you might see an Xcel Energy drone.
That is because they are flying over the city daily looking for potential areas more prone to fires.
That has become extremely important with dryer weather in the forecast..
“When we do have a La Niña, starting to cook up there in the pacific. We have a higher than normal chance that we’ll have at least dry periods going into the winter. So I think we’ll see that happen pretty quick,” said the Chief Meteorologist at NewsChannel10, “Doppler” Dave Oliver.
Oliver says that La Niña has already hit our region and could get even more dry.
Winters don’t usually spark a ton of fires, but if a La Niña comes, it is a possibility.
That is why Xcel Energy is paying close attention.
“Typically a La Niña year is something we watch for because we know we’re going to get extended dry weather and we could see more wild fires and we could also see a lot more wind,” said Wes Reeves, media spokesperson at Xcel Energy.
When there is a fire, electrical lines can be knocked down, leading to parts of the city losing electricity.
That is why they have put more funding into drones to find these probable fire areas.
One of those could be something you drive by everyday.
“Wind can take lines down and they can spark and create fires or you have something else that causes the fire and it comes through and burns the poles and interrupts service that way,” said Reeves
Reeves says the drones inspect the poles to see if they can withstand high winds.
If they can’t, they will attempt to replace them with metal poles. The drones also look for dry vegetation that is too close together.
"We’re also doing more work to clear the vegetation away. We don’t have a lot of trees in the area, but we do get a lot of brush in some areas, so we’re very aware where that could be a problem,” said Reeves
They plan on spending $45 million in the next five years to prevent fires from happening.
