Wheeler County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The new cases bring the overall total of positive cases to 44.
County officials also reported one new recovery.
No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Wheeler County.
There are 11,361 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 241
Childress County: 63
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 20
Dallam County: 236
Deaf Smith County: 1,025
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 271
Hall County: 19
Hansford County: 108
Hartley County: 123
Hemphill County: 71
Hutchinson County: 163
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,137
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 115
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 404
Potter County: 4,440
Randall County: 2,553
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 58
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 44
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,768 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 213
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Dallam County: 213
Deaf Smith County: 952
Donley County: 51
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 14
Hartley County: 109
Hansford County: 92
Hemphill County: 51
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 22
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,086
Ochiltree County: 101
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 3,990
Randall County: 2,120
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 87
Wheeler County: 42
There have also been 183 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 58
Randall County: 36
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,075 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 729
Quay County: 69
Roosevelt County: 246
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
