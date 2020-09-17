Wheeler County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

By Bailie Myers | September 17, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 10:12 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The new cases bring the overall total of positive cases to 44.

County officials also reported one new recovery.

No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Wheeler County.

There are 11,361 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 241

Childress County: 63

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 20

Dallam County: 236

Deaf Smith County: 1,025

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 271

Hall County: 19

Hansford County: 108

Hartley County: 123

Hemphill County: 71

Hutchinson County: 163

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,137

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 115

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 404

Potter County: 4,440

Randall County: 2,553

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 58

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 44

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,768 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 213

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Dallam County: 213

Deaf Smith County: 952

Donley County: 51

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 14

Hartley County: 109

Hansford County: 92

Hemphill County: 51

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 22

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,086

Ochiltree County: 101

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 3,990

Randall County: 2,120

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 87

Wheeler County: 42

There have also been 183 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 58

Randall County: 36

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,075 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 729

Quay County: 69

Roosevelt County: 246

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

