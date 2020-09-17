WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott to provide an update on COVID-19 in Texas at 12 p.m.

Austin, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19 on Thursday, September 17th at 12:00 PM at the State Capitol.
The Governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Executive Commissioner Cecile Young, and University of Texas (UT) System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD.
KCBD will stream the press conference live on the web and app.
