9th annual Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride to cover 90 miles this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area bikers still have a chance to participate in the 9th annual Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride this Saturday.
The benefit is held in memory of Blaze Coffee, a Panhandle man who passed away at 20 years old due to an industrial accident.
The ride is close to 90 miles, with stops in Panhandle, Pampa and Borger. Riders begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Carson County Ag Barn.
Participants can pay $25 to ride, and new riders are accepted on the day of the event.
All proceeds will benefit Coffee Memorial Blood Center to help with a new bloodmobile.
