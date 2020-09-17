State health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Officials reported one new case in Curry County, six new cases in Roosevelt County and one new case in Quay County today.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 836.
Including today’s new cases, there have now been a total of 27,199 cases in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 69 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
15,106 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 1,083 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 730
Quay County: 70
Roosevelt County: 252
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
There are 11,437 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 241
Childress County: 63
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 20
Dallam County: 239
Deaf Smith County: 1,025
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 271
Hall County: 19
Hansford County: 108
Hartley County: 125
Hemphill County: 71
Hutchinson County: 163
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,137
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 115
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 404
Potter County: 4,496
Randall County: 2,568
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 58
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 44
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,808 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 213
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Dallam County: 213
Deaf Smith County: 952
Donley County: 51
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 14
Hartley County: 110
Hansford County: 92
Hemphill County: 51
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 22
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,086
Ochiltree County: 101
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,019
Randall County: 2,130
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 87
Wheeler County: 42
There have also been 185 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 60
Randall County: 36
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
