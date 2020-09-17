Spike in calls about exposure to hand sanitizers and household cleaners continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an intent to be coronavirus free, families have been using products like bleach, had sanitizers and other household cleaning products to kill any bad germs brought into the household.
However, it seems like the more we try to erase any trace of COVID-19, the more calls the Texas Panhandle Poison Center receives.
“Nationwide, poison centers have seen over five hundred thousand more calls this year than what they saw last year,” said Dr. Jeanie Jaramillo-Stametz, managing director of Texas Panhandle Poison Center.
According to the center, exposure to bleach and other household cleaners have leveled off but the spike in hand sanitizer exposure is still greatly elevated.
“Since the pandemic started we’ve seen an increase of 85 percent in calls related to hand sanitizer,” said Dr. Jaramillo-Stametz.
When it comes to who is more vulnerable to these type of exposures, children still remain at the top of the list.
“We see more calls related to children but definitely we receive calls from all ages,” said Ronica Farrar, educator at Texas Panhandle Poison Center. “Keep those products, put up and out of reach, many of them come packaged in ways that children find appealing, they might not recognized them as poisoners.”
On the other hand, the poison center has seen a decrease in cases about antibiotic, cough and cold products.
Suggesting that safety measures we have taken, may have resulted in less illness.
