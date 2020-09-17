For the Record: AISD talks about planning ahead to attend fall sports

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the Record, you will still be able to enjoy your favorite fall sports - football, volleyball, basketball - but you might have to plan ahead a little more than you have in the past.
The first thing to know is that no matter where within AISD the game is, capacity will be limited to 50 percent.
For volleyball and basketball games, you can purchase pre-sale tickets from our digital ticket vendor Ticket Spicket. Tickets on Ticket Spicket are available the day before game day.
For football, if you’re worried about the capacity limit, don’t be.
We looked at attendance numbers from last year and did the math, and we think with seating on both the home and away sides there will be plenty of room for everyone who wants to attend. Just in case, we’re offering a few different options so you can be sure you get your tickets.
First, you can purchase digital tickets for varsity football games through Ticket Spicket on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays for games the same week.
You can also buy pre-sale at the stadium ticket booth on game days, which are Thursdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you wait until game night, you can buy tickets at the gate starting at 5:45 p.m., but we want to be really clear about this. For most games, you can probably show up 15 minutes before kickoff and still get in.
Just be prepared that you might have to sit on the opposing side. If that’s not Ok with you, you’ll want to be sure and get those tickets early.
If you have special passes like teacher badges, gold cards, student athlete passes and district passes, you can still get those tickets, you’ll just have to go to the northeast ticket booth on game night.
Unfortunately, there are no season tickets this year because of our 50-percent capacity rule.
Now, here’s an easy, new option.
You can watch varsity football home games from YOUR home.
If you’re a parent of a player on a JV or freshman football team, to attend a game all you need to do is show up.
That covers home games. You may be wondering what happens with out of town games.
For football games that are out of town, we will pre-sell tickets at Dick Bivins Stadium on Thursdays and Fridays.
We know how much it means to our student athletes to have your support. We don’t want them or you to miss out on that. We look forward to seeing you in the stands this season.
Don’t forget our clear bag policy at the stadium, and don’t forget your mask.
