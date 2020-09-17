Perryton football cancels game against Canadian due to COVID-19

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - In addition to three schools that canceled games on Wednesday due to COVID-19, one more game has been canceled today due to the virus.
Due to positive coronavirus cases, the Perryton High School football team was forced to cancel their game against the Canadian Wildcats.
Now, the Canadian football team is looking for a last-minute addition to their schedule for Friday night.
According to Perryton ISD, Perryton High School was notified today of a student who tested positive for the virus. This is the second student who tested positive this week.
As a result of the new case and the number of students potentially exposed, PHS has canceled JV and Varsity football games this week.
The Texas Education Agency and UIL protocol dictates that whenever a student tests positive, any students who have been within six feet for a total of 15 minutes of a positive case must be removed from school for 14 days unless both parties were wearing a mask.
PHS staff are notifying parents of any students who may have been in contact with the positive case.
