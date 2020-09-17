Local election administrations are having to re-print ballots after a Texas Supreme Court ruling

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter and Randall County Election Administrations have had to reprint all their ballots.
This comes as the Texas supreme court has ruled to allow three Green Party candidates be restored on the ballot for the general election. Two of those will be on the ballots in Potter and Randall county.
The Randall County Elections Administrator, Shannon Lackey, says they had to shred the ballots that had been printed and have been going in to work earlier and leaving later to ensure everyone has their ballot by the federal deadlines.
“Every county in the state of Texas started completely over,” says Lackey
The reason for the late addition is that initially the Democratic Party sued to remove the Green Party candidates after they failed to pay filing fees to be on the ballot.
After a state appeals court sided with the Democratic Party, the Green Party then sued to be allowed back.
On Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court allowed it, leaving election administrations scrambling to reprint and make federal deadlines.
“We will meet the federal deadline to get military and oversees ballots out by Saturday," says Lackey "Then we will continue working to get all of the rest of the mail in ballots out to all of our voters that have requested them, but this has set us back a little bit.”
She says although they are working day and night to play catch up, this can cause a delay to when you receive your mail in ballot. She assures they are aiming to send them out by the end of the month but says worse case scenario they will send them out by the first week of October.
The Potter County Elections Administrator, Melynn Huntley, says they also had to reprint ballots which has also put them behind, but they are confident they will make deadlines.
Both Potter and Randall have not sent out any ballots before the announcement, which means they will not have to issue correction ballots.
"Actually I was trying to see if more were going to come in and we were going to mail them all out at the same time, so it was just dumb luck we hadn’t sent ours out.” says Lackey
Despite these changes, both Potter and Randall are not dealing with the poll worker shortage seen across the nation.
In fact, Randall has seen record numbers of volunteers this year and Potter says they are good in numbers, but do need more bilingual workers.
"We are required to have a bilingual in every one of our polling sites, so we are always needing extra workers that speak Spanish as well as English,” says Huntley.
These additions to the ballot do not change any of the existing deadlines. The last day to register to vote is still October 5th and the deadline to request a mail in ballot is still October 23rd.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.