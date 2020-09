We’re keeping our trend of beautiful days going today! While on the surface, it is a boring forecast, we haven’t had a day recently where the highs weren’t in the 80s, the skies weren’t sunny and the winds weren’t really calm. But looking at the bright side, things could be a lot worse! Temperatures in the 80s is pretty well par for the course for September in our area, and we’re looking to see it continue through at least the middle part of next week.