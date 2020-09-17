Doppler Dave Is Tracking More Nice Weather

As we have seen all week, our current weather pattern is both comfortable and quiet. After beginning the day in the 50s we are warming into the low 80s with sunny skies and light winds. By evening, temperatures will be easing back into the 70s and then another morning in the 50s can be expected to start our Friday. The outlook remains steady going into the weekend with similar day to day temperatures, generally in the low to mid 80s during afternoon hours and mid 50s in the mornings.