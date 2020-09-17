Curry County Sheriff employee tested positive for COVID-19

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Curry County Sheriff employee has been tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee started experiencing symptoms while he was working on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The employee was immediately sent home and received a positive rapid test.
Currently, there are no other positive cases at the Sheriff’s Office that have been confirmed by the Department of Health.
The Sheriff’s Office has 33 employees and this makes the second Sheriff’s employee testing positive in less than 45 days.
The previous employee was cleared to return back to work in August.
The County continues to work with DOH and as a result of the positive test, two Sheriff employees who had direct contact with this employee have also been quarantined ordered by the DOH guidelines.
Curry County continues to strictly comply with and enforce COVID-19 in the community by following COVID-19 Safe Practices on County property by requiring that masks be worn by all, staff and public who are entering County buildings and are screened.
Any staff experiencing symptoms are sent home to quarantine and are tested and will maintain social distancing as permitted within the job duties and responsibilities.
Curry County will be providing more details when they are available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.