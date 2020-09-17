Clovis Grab-N-Go Census lunch starting this Saturday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Complete Count Committee is hosting a grab-n-go lunch to support the 2020 Census.
The Clovis-Carver Public Library is hosting the Grab-N-Go Census lunch event on September 19 to 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
A hot dog and chips lunch will be provided on a first come, first served basis.
You must complete the census during the event or show proof that you have already completed the census to be entered into the drawing to win one of 10 $50 gift cards.
