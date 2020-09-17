Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle to host annual Monte Carlo night virtually this year

Source: Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle
By Bailie Myers | September 17, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 5:42 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of The Texas Panhandle will host their annual Monte Carlo night virtually this year due to the pandemic.

The virtual charity event will include a performance by “Phantom Of The Opera Star” David Gaschen, a silent auction and education on popular card games.

Catholic Charities said the event supports their Interfaith Hunger Project, emergency youth shelter and ESL programs.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

You can register online here.

