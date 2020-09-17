Bubba’s 33 fundraiser to benefit Family Support Services

By Bailie Myers | September 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 11:30 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33 is hosting a fundraiser for Family Support Services Saturday.

The restaurant is donating ten percent of their food sales throughout the day. They will also host vendors, live music and a raffle.

The fundraiser takes place 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. September 19.

Family Support Services assists victims of sexual assault, family violence and more.

In January, the Family Support Services building in downtown Amarillo was destroyed by a fire.

Since the incident, the community has taken part in various events and donated to the organization.

