Atmos Energy to 'fuel bright minds’ with $2 million donation to early childhood literacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Atmos Energy is donating $2 million to provide resources that help students in the eight states they operate.
The donation is made through the Atmos program Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities.
“Fueling safe and thriving communities means we are committed to doing our part to enhance childhood literacy and reduce food insecurity,” said Becky Palmer, Atmos Energy West Texas division president. “Our efforts to ensure young children receive the tools they need to read on-level will fuel bright minds and healthy futures for our kids.”
The initiative aims at helping students read on-level by the third grade. Since third grade marks the shift from learning to read to reading to learn, the company said poor readers are at greater risk for falling behind,.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures,
