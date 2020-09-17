Annual Monte Carlo night will be partying virtual this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Catholic Charities is having their annual Monte Carlo night fundraiser online Saturday.
The Catholic Charities interfaith Hunger Project, Emergency Youth Shelter and ESL Programs is supporting the annual Monte Carlo night that will be virtual this Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7:00 p.m. due to the pandemic.
The fun-see Phantom Of The Opera star of Broadway David Gaschen will perform and there will be a silent auction with jewelry including trips and memorabilia.
If you want to learn how to play Texas Hold 'Em, Blackjack or Craps, they are available during the virtual.
To register for free, click here and you will receive the link for the party via email.
For more information call Executive Director Jeff Gulde at (806) 376-4571.
