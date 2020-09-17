Amarillo COVID-19 report for Sept. 17 shows 71 new cases, 39 recoveries, 2 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 17, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 1:48 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 819 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 71 new cases, 39 recoveries and two deaths.

The report shows two additional deaths in Potter County.

There have been a total of 4,496 cases in Potter County and 2,568 in Randall county.

6,149 people have recovered and 96 have died.

There are 51 pending tests.

Amarillo Update 9/17
There are 11,432 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 241

Childress County: 63

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 20

Dallam County: 236

Deaf Smith County: 1,025

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 271

Hall County: 19

Hansford County: 108

Hartley County: 123

Hemphill County: 71

Hutchinson County: 163

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,137

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 115

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 404

Potter County: 4,496

Randall County: 2,568

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 58

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 44

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,807 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 213

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Dallam County: 213

Deaf Smith County: 952

Donley County: 51

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 14

Hartley County: 109

Hansford County: 92

Hemphill County: 51

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 22

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,086

Ochiltree County: 101

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,019

Randall County: 2,130

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 87

Wheeler County: 42

There have also been 185 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 60

Randall County: 36

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,075 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 729

Quay County: 69

Roosevelt County: 246

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

