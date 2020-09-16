Reports: Man accused of murder-for-hire found dead in jail cell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We have received reports that Billy Glenn Ivy Jr., a man accused of murder-for-hire, was found dead in his jail cell this morning.
NewsChannel10 is working with Potter County officials to confirm the details.
Ivy was in jail facing six murder-for-hire charges.
Amarillo police arrested Ivy on April 30 for charges related to the shooting death of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child, which happened in June of 2016.
Ivy also faces charges for the murder of Nicole “Nikki” Moore in December of 2016.
According to Potter County court records, prosecutors say they intended to seek the death penalty in two of the capital murder cases.
Ivy was an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center.
