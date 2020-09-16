Panhandle teams climb, enter week four rankings for top high school football teams in Texas

2A is where things get interesting for Panhandle teams as a whopping four teams ranked in the top-10. That group starts with the Wellington Skyrockets who are 2-0 after taking down River Road 26-20 on the road last week. The Skyrockets are No. 3 as the Stratford Elks come in at No. 6, taking down Lakin (Kansas team) 38-16. The Elks are 2-1 as the Clarendon Broncos look to jump the Elks this next week. The Broncos are 3-0 after taking down Bovina 30-14 Friday. Finally, completing the 2A grouping are the Wheeler Mustangs who were in the rankings after week one, but fell out after week two. They come back in at No. 10 with a 2-1 record after taking down Quanah 15-7.