Panhandle teams climb, enter week four rankings for top high school football teams in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As if it wasn’t already impressive with 10 teams being put into last week’s top-10 rankings for Texas High School Football, there’s now been even more movement in the rankings, resulting in more Panhandle teams joining the top teams in the state.
As the Tascosa Rebels stay put at No. 10 in 5A due to not having played a game yet, there’s been movement in Class 4A. The Dumas Demons remain undefeated after taking down the Perryton Rangers 30-0, and as a result, will remain No. 4 in their grouping. However, entering the top-10 for the first time this season are the Canyon Eagles who are now 2-0 after taking down Lubbock Estacado 38-0 at home. The Eagles have a tougher matchup this Friday against Borger, a team who’s defense is continuously improving.
Remaining at No. 1 in Class 3A are the Canadian Wildcats who are 2-1 after taking down a tough Bushland team in 46-19 fashion. The Falcons have now lost twice this season, both to top-10 ranked opponents in Brock and Canadian. Also entering the rankings in 3A are the Childress Bobcats who are undefeated at 3-0. They were supposed to play a tough Shallowater team on Friday, but that game has been cancelled due to COVID-19 on the Shallowater side of things. Childress took down Stamford 58-14 last week.
2A is where things get interesting for Panhandle teams as a whopping four teams ranked in the top-10. That group starts with the Wellington Skyrockets who are 2-0 after taking down River Road 26-20 on the road last week. The Skyrockets are No. 3 as the Stratford Elks come in at No. 6, taking down Lakin (Kansas team) 38-16. The Elks are 2-1 as the Clarendon Broncos look to jump the Elks this next week. The Broncos are 3-0 after taking down Bovina 30-14 Friday. Finally, completing the 2A grouping are the Wheeler Mustangs who were in the rankings after week one, but fell out after week two. They come back in at No. 10 with a 2-1 record after taking down Quanah 15-7.
Finally 1A, has two teams coming into the top-10 with Happy coming at at No. 10 with a 3-0 record after taking down Springlake 77-30 Friday. Groom in a seperate 1A division, comes in at No. 8 with a 2-1 record after taking down Nazareth 52-40.
Be sure to check back in with NewsChannel 10 Sports next week for the next set of top-10 rankings.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.