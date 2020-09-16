2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery reported in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 16, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 3:17 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are two new COVID-19 cases and one recovery in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District’s report for today shows 28 combined active cases in the counties.

There are 236 total cases in Dallam County, with 213 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 18 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 123 total cases in Hartley County, with 109 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 10 active cases in Hartley County.

There have been a total of 359 positive cases in the counties.

There are 11,335 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 241

Childress County: 63

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 20

Dallam County: 236

Deaf Smith County: 1,001

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 271

Hall County: 19

Hansford County: 108

Hartley County: 123

Hemphill County: 71

Hutchinson County: 163

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,137

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 115

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 404

Potter County: 4,440

Randall County: 2,553

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 58

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,728 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 213

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Dallam County: 213

Deaf Smith County: 913

Donley County: 51

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 14

Hartley County: 109

Hansford County: 92

Hemphill County: 51

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 22

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,086

Ochiltree County: 101

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 3,990

Randall County: 2,120

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 87

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 183 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 58

Randall County: 36

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,058 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 727

Quay County: 69

Roosevelt County: 231

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

