Multiple area football games cancelled due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It took four weeks to get to this point, but we are seeing numerous games being cancelled due to COVID-19.
Shallowater vs Childress has been cancelled due to Shallowater’s team contracting COVID-19.
In addition, the Boys Ranch Roughriders have also had numerous reports of COVID-19 resulting in their non-district game with the Shamrock Irish being cancelled. Shamrock will not look for another game to play this Friday.
Finally, the third game cancelled for this week has been Jayton vs Valley due to COVID-19 positive cases showing up on Turkey Valley’s side.
We will provide more updates to this story as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.