Missing toddler may be in Plainview, DFW or Houston

Missing toddler may be in Plainview, DFW or Houston
Elly’Anna Garcia, 3, is believed to be with her mother, Christina Kaput, 34. The two were last seen in Plainview but may travelling to the DFW or Houston areas. (Source: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services)
By Amber Stegall | September 16, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 10:11 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate a three-year-old girl who was ordered into state custody by a judge in Randall County on September 14, 2020 but has not been seen since.

Elly’Anna Garcia, 3, is believed to be with her mother, Christina Kaput, 34. The two were last seen in Plainview but may travelling to the DFW or Houston areas.
Elly’Anna Garcia, 3, is believed to be with her mother, Christina Kaput, 34. The two were last seen in Plainview but may travelling to the DFW or Houston areas. (Source: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services)

The girl, Elly’Anna Garcia, is believed to be with her mother, 34-year-old Christina Kaput. The two were last seen in Plainview but may travelling to the DFW or Houston areas.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl and his mother please contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 806-341-5385.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.