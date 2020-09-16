Staying positive during the COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Succeeding leads to happiness and fulfillment, according to author and speaker Jody Holland.
Success can feel out of reach for those struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Holland, a native of Amarillo, spoke with us this morning about staying positive and leaning into our purpose despite the current challenges we face.
He said success is not simply about pleasing an employer or succeeding in your career, but about finding your own potential and living a more fulfilled life because of it.
“The reason people have felt more of a struggle because of COVID, is because we know how we did our job...but a lot of times we forget what’s the core of that or why am I doing this on a daily basis," said Holland. “When we can get back to why we do what we do, we find that successful feeling. The soul of success is about leaning into your purpose and potential to be the person you are supposed to be no matter how you accomplish that.”
For Holland, his purpose is found in helping others find their own purpose, despite the new challenges we face during the pandemic.
“Everyone of us has a reason, a why for their existence...for me it’s to help people find their potential and live more fulfilled lives,” he said. “I can do that over zoom...I didn’t have to give up the core of who I was, I just had to do it in a different way.”
The COVID pandemic has caused some to not only lose purpose when it comes to their careers, it’s also caused negativity to feel more present.
Jody said to get out of a negative mindset, it’s critically important to start your day with something positive.
“There’s a portion of your brain called the reticular activating system and it determines what you notice throughout the day,” he said. “When you start with an affirmation, it starts training your subconscious to pick up on the awesome things throughout the day or pick up on the potential that you have or the fulfillment that you have.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.