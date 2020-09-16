Guymon police searching for suspects in Tuesday evening shooting

Guymon police are searching for three men accused of a shooting that happened yesterday.
By Tamlyn Cochran | September 16, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 2:36 PM

Around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched for a shooting near North Sunset Lane and Northwest 9th Street.

Upon arrival, officers were notified of a man with a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital who had been taken to the hospital by a private car.

Officers learned that there were three men who fled the scene in a white pickup.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.

