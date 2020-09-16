Guymon police searching for suspects in Tuesday evening shooting

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - Guymon police are searching for three men accused of a shooting that happened yesterday.
Around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched for a shooting near North Sunset Lane and Northwest 9th Street.
Upon arrival, officers were notified of a man with a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital who had been taken to the hospital by a private car.
Officers learned that there were three men who fled the scene in a white pickup.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.