Education Credit Union becomes naming sponsor of student financial service with West Texas A&M

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M announced today a partnership with the Education Credit Union to boost its program to help students make better financial decisions.
A new community partnership with Education Union will help ensure the continuation of a program offering a peer-to-peer financial coaching for West Texas A&M University students.
Education Union Credit has made a large donation to WT’s Student Success Center to support what is known as the Education Credit Union Buff Smart Program.
The program helps students improve their understanding of financial literacy and allows them to make informed choices to improve their financial well-being.
“I have has the privilege of working with ECU since we started the program back in 2017,” Buff Smart coordinator Meghan Williams said. “They have been great to work with, weather it was helping train our team or coming to give financial presentations to students. This gift will further help provide financial education to students so they can graduate without owing a fortune and become financially independent.”
Buff Smart is a good fit for the Education Credit Union, said Eric Jenkins, president and CEO of Education Credit Union.
“We are so honored to partner with WT to enhance students ability to achieve financial success through the Education Credit Union Buff Smart Program,” Jenkins said. “Students are receiving a remarkable education that will lead them to careers of their choice, but if they make poor financial decisions, their futures can be negatively impacted for years. Our goals is to equip them with the essential life skill of managing their finances.”
Buff Smart offers:
- One-on-one coaching sessions with trained peer financial coaches via webinar or in person.
- Classroom and organisational presentations on money management, budgeting, planning to pay for college and more.
- Outreach programs and money management workshops on credit cards, credit scores, identity theft, budgeting and more.
