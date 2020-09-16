City of Hereford reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, now at 53 active cases

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 53 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 24 new cases today, bringing the total number to 1,025 cases in Deaf Smith County.
The city also reported 39 new recoveries today. There have been a total of 952 recoveries and 20 deaths.
That leaves 53 active cases.
There are 11,359 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 241
Childress County: 63
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 20
Dallam County: 236
Deaf Smith County: 1,025
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 271
Hall County: 19
Hansford County: 108
Hartley County: 123
Hemphill County: 71
Hutchinson County: 163
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,137
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 115
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 404
Potter County: 4,440
Randall County: 2,553
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 58
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,767 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 213
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Dallam County: 213
Deaf Smith County: 952
Donley County: 51
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 14
Hartley County: 109
Hansford County: 92
Hemphill County: 51
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 22
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,086
Ochiltree County: 101
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 3,990
Randall County: 2,120
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 87
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 183 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 58
Randall County: 36
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,058 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 727
Quay County: 69
Roosevelt County: 231
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
