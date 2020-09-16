3 Boys Ranch coaches test positive for COVID-19, schools and dining hall closed

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 16, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 3:02 PM

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three coaches at Boys Ranch have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Boys Ranch officials, three coaches have tested positive and one staff member is waiting for test results.

In response, the schools and the dining hall have closed to prevent potential exposure.

Every person the coaches have been in contact with have been notified and are quarantined.

Middle and high school students will distance learn Thursday and Friday.

The elementary school is unaffected at this time.

The football game schedule for this week has also been cancelled.

